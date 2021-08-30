Avoid Illegal Operations, Ogun Govt Warns Miners

Ogun State Government has warned miners and dredgers to be professional as their operations create degradation of the environment and health hazards to the host communities.

The government insisted that all miners and dredgers must be licensed before having access to specific mining operations in the state.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investments, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, made this known at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with miners and dredgers across the state.

She said miners must be socially responsible and respect all the terms and conditions laid down by the host community and the state government.

“You should have necessary documents backing your activities before working in the state. These include certificate of registration from the Corporate Affairs Commission, Mining License from the Federal Cadastral Office, Environmental Impact Assessment Clearance, Community Development Agreement and others.

“You should be concerned about the health of your workforce by providing personal protection equipment and also ensure compliance with Nigeria Labour Law,” she said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunji Odunlami, said the state requires legal permit for all structures on mining sites.

He adding that miners cannot just come into the state and commence work without due process, as there are lands set aside for mining, agriculture and industries.