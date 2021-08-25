Bakare: We’re Building A Formidable Shadow Cabinet For 2023

Serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has expressed that he and a group of Nigerians are building a formidable team, like a shadow cabinet, for the next administration.

He stated that there are some members of the team that are members of the Buhari administration.

He stated this speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday night.

Bakare stated that Nigeria’s next president should be someone who loves the nation and is not going to corner resources for his own people.

He stated that anyone plunging into the election in 2023 is plunging his head inside hot water, hence a team is needed to do so.

The former vice-presidential candidate said the next president must be “one who will look for the best of the north, the best of the south; let those who have the wherewithal and who have proved it in their own private capacity”.

“[Those] who have done something with their lives, let them be the ones who will assemble and say it is time to build; like Nehemiah did. It would take such a person.

“Anyone plunging into election in 2023 is just plunging his head inside hot water, and therefore you must go with a team and not go alone.

“Very shortly, you will see the formidable team that we are presenting to the nation like a shadow cabinet, these are the men that would do it.

“We are meeting right now, they don’t even understand what is about to hit the nation. It is going to hit it big time, in a positive manner.”