Bala Mohammed: I’m In Talks With Stakeholders On Contesting 2023 Presidential Election

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has revealed that he is in talks with stakeholders over calls for him to run for the presidency in 2023.

The governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed this on Thursday when he received a group of northern youth leaders in Bauchi.

He revealed that the youth leaders had endorsed him to run for the highest office in the country, but he is yet to make a decision.

“Today, I received the Northern Youth Leaders Forum who paid me a solidarity visit at the Government House annex, Bauchi,” he said in a statement.

“I appreciated the forum for all they have so far sacrificed in my favour. Their endorsement is an indication that Nigerian youths are ready to contribute to national development.

“My gratitude also goes to the forum for finding me worthy of contesting for the Nigerian presidency in 2023.

“I assured the group that I am still talking with critical stakeholders to seek their feedback and support, and I will revert in due course.”