Barcelona Begin Post-Messi Era With Victory Over Sociedad

Barcelona began life without Argentine maestro, Lionel Messi by beating Real Sociedad in an entertaining La Liga opener.

Gerard Pique opened the scoring for Barca in the 19th minute with a powerful header from Memphis Depay’s free-kick.

Martin Braithwaite scored either side of half-time to become the first Danish player to score a La Liga brace.

Also Read: Chelsea Thrash Crystal Palace In Season Opener

Real Sociedad pulled it back to 3-2 through Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal’s spectacular freekick to set up a tense finale.

However, Sergi Roberto added a fourth for Barcelona in added time courtesy of Braithwaite’s assist.