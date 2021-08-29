Barcelona Records Victory Over Getafe

Barcelona returned to winning ways with victory over Madrid club, Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

Dutch striker, Memphis Depay continued his bright start to his Barcelona’s career with the winning goal in the 30th minute of the game.

Sergi Roberto had opened the scoring for the Catalan club in the 2nd minute of the game courtesy of Jordi Alba’s setup.

However, Getafe equalised 16 minutes later from a wonderful strike by former Barcelona player, Sandro Ramirez courtesy of an assist by another La Masia product, Carles Alena.

Both teams failed to convert several opportunities in the second half to give Barcelona the victory.