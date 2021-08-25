Basketmouth Opens Up On Feud With AY

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has opened up on his feud with his colleague, AY Makun.

According to Basketmouth, he and AY have both made peace but don’t talk because the latter messed with loyalty.

Basketmouth opened up about this to Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Bounce Radio Live’s Black Box interview.

In his words:

“I’d have stayed where the competition is. I still do standup comedy but not with great energy because I’m targeting all-around entertainment now. My competition is me. There’s nothing [like a feud] between AY and I.

He came in my space; messed with loyalty by saying something to my lawyer Magnus that I told him in private. It was nothing but it was enough to cause a rift and have me put up the walls. We made peace and he apologised. I have no single problem with AY as claimed. We don’t talk. We made peace and he apologised.”