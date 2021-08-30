BBN Is Lifeless Without Maria – Pere

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has said that Maria was the life of the show.

Pere blurted this out while talking with fellow housemates, Yousef and Boma, after the live eviction show on Sunday.

As Boma and Yousef were chatting about Maria, Pere looked sad and withdrawn.

The only thing he said was, “That girl was literally the life of this house.”

“I’m not scared for Maria. I’ve worked closely with Maria. I used to work as her deputy,” Boma said.

Boma asked if he was speaking about Maria and he replied in the positive.

“I was really close with Maria. Yea, I was. I was really close with Maria. I was a big fan of Maria. When you go outside, you’re going to know. ‘Cause you’re going to know who’s close to you. I’ve told her, I would not carry my okro close to you,” Boma said.

As Pere still looked sad and was quiet, the guys tried to cheer him up to get over Maria’s eviction.