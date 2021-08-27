BBNaija: Angel’s mother reacts to Maria, Nini & Peace body-shaming her daughter

Angel’s mother, Titi has reacted to Maria, Nini and Peace saying that her daughter has the “worst, dirtiest and nastiest vagina” in the house.

We reported earlier that the gossip came up after the female housemates were granted access to the executive lounge.

Titi who reacted to this, stated that it’s a shame that “so much hate” is coming from women against her 21-year-old daughter.

She added that she will always be there for her daughter even when the whole world is against her.

She wrote;

Too much hate coming from women on a 21years old girl what a shame, to all the aunties hating how market nah cruise we dey cruise don’t take it too personal

@theangeljbsmith even if the whole world is against you I promise to always stand by you