The next housemate to be evicted was Arin which going by viewer reaction was to be expected.

Arin’s eviction was announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the second BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Sunday Live eviction show on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

While Arin was the fourth evicted housemate, she was the second female house to leave the show.

Her eviction did not go down well some in the house.