BBNaija: ‘Don’t Be Scared By What You See – OAP Dotun

Popular OAP, Dotun, has shared his opinion on the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season which has viewers involved in arguments and rifts on social media.

The professional hype man and on-air personality took to his Instagram page to tell fans not to be scared by what they see on the show, noting that the show is a social experiment.

He wrote:

“This is a social experiment that shows you exactly the type of people that live amongst you or what you are or can be in diversity. Don’t be scared by what you see. These type of people are your brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues etc #BBNaija.”