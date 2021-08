Following the eviction of three housemates from the ‘Shine ya Eye’ season of the Big Brother Naija show, how fans of the reality voted has emerged.

Recall that Maria, Sammie and JMK were evicted from the housemate during the Sunday live show.

They were evicted for scoring the least votes.

Meanwhile, Pere and Cross survived this week’s eviction.

Here is how Nigerians voted:

Maria -13.73%

Sammie – 10.21%

JMK – 4.64%.