BBNaija: “I am willing to give my virginity to WhiteMoney” – Fan expresses undying love

The sixth edition of the Big Brother Nigeria show has no doubt entertained fans and some housemates in particular have continued to cause a buzz on social media by remaining on people’s lips.

The latest BBNaija edition which is tagged Shine Ya Eye seems to have also stayed true to its name going by the things that have gone down on the show.

One of the housemates, WhiteMoney has made headlines a number of times for many interesting reasons.

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Whitemoney gets undying love from a fan who is willing to give him her virginity.

According to a social media user identified as San Grace, the entrepreneur remains her favorite person despite the pressure from fellow housemates, Pere, who makes her love him more.

According to Grace, she is willing to give Whitemoney the 90 million naira grand prize even if he does not win the show, plus her virginity which she claims to have been keeping for the right man.

