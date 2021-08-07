BBNaija Misleading Youths, FG Should Ban It Like Twitter –MURIC

Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ban television reality show, Big Brother Naija, just as the government banned microblogging site Twitter.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola stated this in a chat with The PUNCH on Saturday.

He described the programme as an “abomination”, an “exhibition of nudity” and “an invitation to chaos and insecurity” because it allegedly seeks to mislead youths.

Speaking with The PUNCH, Akintola lamented that Nigerian youths have missed it with the advent of BBNaija.

Also Read: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Mercy Eke Drums Support For Maria

He said, “We (MURIC) issued statements on it in the past two years. BBNaija is an abomination. The problem we have in this country is that people don’t learn lessons from past mistakes. We tend to idolize idleness and immorality. We pick thugs as heroes and ritualists as our models.

“Our youths today have missed the road; what they are interested in is not what can make the country great. What do we get to gain from open vulgarity, open nudity, the spread of shamelessness?

“BBNaija is an exhibition of licentiousness. It is a pity. There used to be a time in this country when the military and the police would compel badly dressed, indecently dressed women and even men to go back home and dressed properly.

“But now, we are encouraging it so badly that we allow it to be displayed openly on television. The parents are not at home, the children are watching BBNaija, it is an invitation to chaos.”