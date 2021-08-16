BBNaija: Ogba residents show huge support for Kayvee, display his banner to beg for votes

The management of BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes housemate Kayvee has started working hard to ensure that he stayed longer in the house.

As BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes housemates are getting evicted, lovers of the show have started showing support for their favorite housemates.

The latest person to receive a show of love from his fans is Kayvee.

We recently spotted a big poster showing the face of Kayvee just outside the gate of Oladele Kadiri close. The poster gave descriptions of how fans of the housemate can vote for him.

26-year-old Kayvee is one of the four housemates that was brought into the show to replace the first three evicted contestants.

Check out the full poster below: