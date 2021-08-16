BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Actor Kunle Remi Drums Support For Pere

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has declared massive support for BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Pere.

According to Kunle, Pere is the content king who is acting differently in the house to keep his name on everyone’s lips.

In his words:

“I am a sucker for doing things differently, that’s why I see General PERE as a special breed and a winner either ways. @pereegbiofficial

I know this guy and he is indeed different from the guy inside the house. It’s good to see how he has adjusted playing the game and keeping his name on our lips. CONTENT KING.”