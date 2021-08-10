BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Angel Is Highly Misunderstood – Cross

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Cross, has said that Angel is highly misunderstood in the house.

Cross said this during his diary session on Tuesday.

According to Cross, Angel has been misunderstood because of how she conducts herself around the male housemates.

Cross further said that he does not support the fact that Sammie slut-shamed her because of her Truth or Dare games with the male housemates.

Information Nigeria recalls Cross had earlier told a few housemates that Angel is the housemate he respects the most. He went on to say that it’s because she joined him in the shower to have her bath.