BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Angel Told Me That Sammie Is Her Spec – Kayvee

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee has revealed that Angel told him that Sammie is actually her spec.

Kayvee disclosed this during his diary session on Friday.

Kayvee, however, pointed out that Sammie was emotionally unwise which is why he lost Angel.

Kayvee said that Sammie was not emotionally wise because he could still have Angel if he handled things well as Angel confessed to him that Sammie is her spec in the house.

Information Nigeria recalls that Sammie and Angel fell out after Sammie criticized her for kissing Kayvee during the Truth or Dare games on Sunday night.

Sammie had said that what annoyed him was not the kiss but the fact that Kayvee was a new housemate whom she just met that night. He further said that if she had kissed one of the old male housemates, then he would not have gotten offended.

Angel, however, took offense and said that he was slut-shaming her. She then officially ended things with him and told the other housemates that she and Sammie are no longer together.