BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Angel’s Mum Blasts Trolls, Reveals She Tried To Audition For The Show

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel’s mother, Titi has come for trolls who have been trolling her for speaking in favor of her daughter on her Instagram page.

The 37-year-old with the handle @titilala_brownsugar took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a photo of herself as she revealed that she asked her daughter, Angel, to the game instead.

Angel’s mum pointed out that she and a friend had been trying to be on the show but always had to cancel it due to circumstances.

She wrote, “A lot of you don’t know that before I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija, me and my girl, @chefyeide, has been trying to go for it but something always comes up that we had to cancel it. So if you come to my page to insult me, I swear on the woman that gave birth to me, I will insult you before I block you.”

