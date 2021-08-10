BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘Boma Has Been Telling Me He Likes Me’ – Queen

Newest BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Queen, has said that Boma has been telling her that he likes her.

Queen said this while discussing with this week’s Head of House, Pere and Yousef in the lounge on Tuesday, August 10.

According to Queen, the three male housemates she considers as friends are Sammie, White Money, and Boma.

However, she added that Boma does not want to be friend-zoned as he has been seriously making his intentions known to her.

In her words:

“White Money is my friend. We are just friends. There is nothing between us. I also like Sammie as a friend for his sense of humor. Then Boma as well. But Boma has been telling me that he likes me. He said he doesn’t want to be just friends.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Queen was among the four new housemates ushered into the house on Sunday.