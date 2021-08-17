BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Former Housemates Throw Weight Behind Kayvee

Former BBNaija housemates have expressed support for withdrawn Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee on Instagram.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Kayvee was withdrawn from the show on health grounds.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Erica shared a picture of the photographer and wrote: “Sending you hugs! I get you and you did the right thing, you need to be protected mentally if you’re going to be productive. Please channel all the support coming your way into your work and you’ll surpass all your dreams!”

Frodd wrote: “Kayvee needs all the hearts he can get, all the love and well wishes. Let’s go to his page and drop the heart emoji. He is a champion.”

Prince wrote: “It’s very sad seeing someone miss out on an opportunity they have longed for but no matter the situation it’s also very important that we all protect our mental health and keep being positive. This is not the end of your journey but yet the beginning. Wishing you the best bro @mrkayvee”

Tolani Baj wrote: “You’re still a winner,” as she posted Kayvee’s picture.

See their posts below: