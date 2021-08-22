BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Am Not Married – Nini

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, has refuted the rumors that she is a married woman who hid her marital status from the housemates.

The rumors intensified after her man, Mathew Osas, penned some accolades to her, addressing Nini as his ‘Darling wife’.

Shortly after this, a photo of Nini on a wedding gown surfaced which gave some sort of credibility to the claims.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Actress Etinosa Idemudia Under Fire For Saying Nini Reminds Her Of Erica

However, taking to her Instagram page, Nini’s handler has cleared the air on the trending speculations, reiterating that the model cum reality TV star is not married.

The post reads:

“There has been speculations flying around insinuating that I’m married. This post is to debunk whatever speculation that is. As a model, I get to do some photoshoots and this was one of them. I’ve never been engaged, married or divorced and I hope this videos put an end to the false speculations.”