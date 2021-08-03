BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Don’t Know Why I Nominated White Money For Eviction – Maria

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former Wildcard turned housemate, Maria, has opened up on why she nominated her friend, White Money for possible eviction.

Maria said that she does not have a genuine reason for nominating White Money because she loves him as a friend.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: White Money Settles Rift With Maria

In her words:

“I just wasn’t thinking straight yesterday. I really love White Money as a friend. I didn’t know that only the Wildcards would be nominating housemates. I thought I would be nominating just two housemates.

“I already had the two names – Beatrice and Yerins. I know White Money has a huge fanbase outside so nominating him would affect me but I guess I just have to accept the consequences.

“And in the coming weeks during nomination, he may want to nominate me back to do tit-for-tat. But we are cool with each other regardless. There’s no hate from him towards me.”