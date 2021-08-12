BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I Dreamt That We’ll Be Married With 6 Kids In Four Years Time,’ Pere Tells Maria

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has told his fellow housemate, Maria about his dream.

Pere shared his dream with Maria while they were together on the bed in the Head of House Lounge.

According to Pere, he dreamt that they were married and had six children already four years from now.

In his words:

“The most boring dream is a dream I saw like four years after and we had like six babies, two sets of twins.”

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria And Queen Clash Over Pere

Maria then asked him how come his dream is so clear to him.

Pere replied her that he always remembers his dreams.