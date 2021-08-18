BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Felt Belittled, Bullied By Pere – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money, has shared with Big Brother how his clash with Pere on Monday night made him feel.

White Money disclosed this to Big Brother during his diary session on Wednesday.

According to White Money, he felt like a baby. He further said that he felt belittled and bullied by his fellow housemate, Pere.

Information Nigeria recalls that the major clash between both housemates got fellow housemates and viewers concerned about Pere’s attitude towards White Money.

However, Pere, during his diary session on Tuesday, said that his intention was never to bully White Money and that he was surprised that the whole house turned against him and said he was bullying White Money.