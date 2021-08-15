BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Make Up To N2.4m In 6 Months From My Salon Business” – Emmanuel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Emmanuel, has revealed how much he makes from his unisex salon business.

The 24-year-old who lives in Port Harcourt owns a unisex saloon, spa and also runs a fitness center.

During a conversation with Cross in the Big Brother Naija house, he shared that he makes up to 2.4 million naira in 6 months from his business, especially that of the barbing saloon.

He further explained that from the proceeds of his business in 6 months, he is able to pay twice his yearly rent. The rent is about 1.2 million naira.

Emmanuel also shared how he managed to achieve such huge successes.

Accordingto the rreality TV star, it is all thanks to wholesome capital, time, and dedication to run a unisex saloon that cost 10 -20 million naira.