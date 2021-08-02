BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Was Raised To Be Quiet; I Don’t Know Myself – Beatrice

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice, has opened up to Angel about her mental health struggles.

Beatrice told Angel that she was raised to be quiet and not talk freely. She continued that it was when she got into the house that she saw people mixing freely and it was strange to her.

Beatrice said that she knows what she wants career-wise but she still doesn’t know who she is, that she is still on the path of finding herself.

Beatrice added that she has been crying since the first week she got married till now and she wants to stop crying.