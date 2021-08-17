BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I Wasn’t Bullying White Money, But The Whole House Turned Against Me’ – Pere

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has shared his side of the story on his clash with White Money.

Pere shared his point of view during his diary session on Tuesday.

Pere said that the house was playing a whispering game and he wanted to know what was being whispered when it got to his turn.

He further said that he didn’t mind being disqualified at the point as he was only interested in knowing what White Money whispered.

He said that he folded his arms and looked into White Money’s face to confront him over what he said. He added that his microphone belt was tight for him which is why he unfastened it and kept on talking to White Money in his face.

Therefore, he was shocked that the whole house turned against him saying that he was trying to bully White Money whereas he was just wanted to know what was whispered.

Pere further said that he is no longer on talking terms with White Money because Whitemoney has a lot of negative energy around him.