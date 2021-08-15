BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Will Kickstart My Lipgloss Brand After Leaving The House – Saskay

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay, has said that she is interested in launching her lipgloss brand immediately after the show.

Saskay revealed this during her special diary session on Sunday with Big Brother.

Saskay also said that she will like to go into the entertainment industry as she is an actress and a rapper.

Speaking on friendships, Saskay said that she has made friends with Peace and Maria and would like to foster the friendship outside the house.

Saskay added that she has also made friends with Saga and Sammie because Sammie was the first male housemate she connected with in the house and Saga is funny and smart.