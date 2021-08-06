BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I’d Like Emmanuel And I To Be Very Good Friends – Liquorose

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Liquorose, has opened up about her relationship with Emmanuel in the house during her diary session on Thursday.

According to Liquorose, Emmanuel is someone she likes as a person but she has not developed a romantic connection with him yet.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Can Never Date Liquorose – Emmanuel

Liquorose also said that although they have both exchanged flirtatious talks and glances, they haven’t officially started a relationship despite the other housemates already shipping them together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

In her words:

“Emmanuel is someone I’d like to be really good friends with. I can’t read his mind but so far, he has been good to me and I see us being really good friends.”