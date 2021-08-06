BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I’m Developing Feelings For Liquorose,’ Says Emmanuel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Emmanuel, has disclosed that he is developing feelings towards his fellow housemate, Liquorose.

Emmanuel revealed this during his diary session with Big Brother on Friday.

Big Brother asked Emmanuel if it’s possible for him to find love in the house.

Emmanuel replied in the affirmative but he would not like to pursue that or make it his focus in the house.

Big Brother then asked if he is developing feelings towards a fellow housemate.

He replied:

“Yes I am. I am developing feelings towards Liquorose but I am not trying to pursue her fully because of what her experience has been. We are taking things slowly.”