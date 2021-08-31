BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Jackie B, Jay Paul Win Head Of House; Escape Possible Eviction

Jackie B and Jay Paul have been crowned the Head of House for the sixth week.

The sixth week presents a new twist. The Head of House games held on Monday night was to crown a new male head of house and a new female head of house.

The other housemates remaining were automatically put up for possible evictions on Sunday.

Also, the Save-and-Replace Head of House Veto Power did not apply this week.

Fans of the remaining housemates up for eviction have vowed to vote massively for their favorite housemates so that they can remain in the house after Sunday night.