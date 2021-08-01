BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria Accuses Yerin Of Peeping To See Her Naked In The Bathroom

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria has accused her male housemate, Yerin, of looking at her while she was naked in the shower.

Maria opened up about this to the other housemates, Arin, Pere, and Saga, who were with her in the garden after the Saturday night party.

She said:

“Yerin saw me naked through the mirror. I hate it. Don’t see me naked. I’m not your f*cking girlfriend.”

“Why would you see me naked? He’s been coming close to me. I’m not dating anyone so it’s not bad for us to be close but don’t intrude and see me naked. I felt some type of weird.”