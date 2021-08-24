BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria, JMK, Pere Issued One Strike, Zero Immunity For 2 Weeks

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Maria, JMK, and Pere have been issued one strike each for microphone infringement.

The three housemates were issued the strike by Big Brother on Monday night.

In addition to this, the trio no longer have immunity for two weeks.

This means that they cannot enjoy Head of House privileges such as being in the Head of House Lounge, immunity of Head of House, and Veto and save power for the next two weeks.

JMK entered the jacuzzi with her transmitter. Hence, the strike she got.

Pere and Maria removed their microphones to have discussions on Saturday night. Hence, the strike they got.

Coincidentally, the trio are up for possible evictions on Sunday.