BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria Nominates Six Housemates For Eviction

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria has nominated six housemates for eviction on Sunday night according to the fake evictions plan hatched by Big Brother from Monday.

Information Nigeria recalls that Maria, who is the head of house for the week, was told by Big Brother on Monday that she has to pretend to the housemates that she has been given a special Veto Power as head of house to nominate two housemates who impress her the least for eviction on Sunday.

Big Brother, however, on Friday changed the number of nominated housemates to six and told Maria to prepare to nominate six housemates for eviction.

Staying true to the plan, Maria has nominated JMK, Angel, Pere, Emmanuel, Jay Paul and Yousef.