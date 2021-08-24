BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria, Pere, JMK, Queen, Cross, Sammie Up For Eviction

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere, Maria, JMK, Queen, Cross, and Sammie have been nominated for possible evictions on Sunday.

The initial housemates put up for possible evictions were Pere, Maria, JMK, Queen, Peace, and Sammie.

Liquorose, the current Head of House, used her Veto Power to save Peace and then replaced her with Cross.

Of the six housemates nominated for possible evictions on Sunday, Maria, JMK, and Pere have been issued a strike and no longer have immunity for the next two weeks.

Cross, Peace, Sammie are all up for eviction for the first time since the season started.