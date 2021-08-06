BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Mercy Eke Drums Support For Maria

Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four, Mercy Eke, has unveiled Maria as her favorite housemate in the ongoing sixth season dubbed ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

The first female winner of the popular reality TV show took to her Instagram page on Friday morning to post a picture of the former air hostess.

Her caption reads:

“Good morning , this is a boarding announcement on flight marians! We are calling all passengers to proceed to boarding gate. Welcome onboard flight marians , we are currently cruising at an altitude 13days. The time is 10:15am. The weather looks good and we are expecting to land by 77days ahead. Please fasten your seatbelts at this time, turn off all negative devices for the duration of this flight. Thank you for choosing Marians airline… Enjoy your flight 🦋”

