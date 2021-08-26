BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: My Son Has Been Disturbing Me To Give Him A Sibling – Jackie B

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jackie B, has revealed that her son has been pressuring her to give him a sibling.

Jackie B said this while making her hair in the garden with Maria on Thursday afternoon.

The single mother of one told Maria that since he clocked three, her son has been on her neck to give him a sibling.

She further revealed that she wants to have a baby next year. She, however, pointed out that she also wants to be married.

She also said that with the way she is eager to have a baby, she will get pregnant on her wedding day.