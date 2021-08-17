BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘Pere Is Evil, Shouldn’t Be Around Us’ – Cross

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, has tagged fellow housemate, Pere as a evil person who shouldn’t be among them.

Cross said this during his diary session on Tuesday.

According to Cross, Pere shouldn’t have confronted White Money over the whispering game. Rather, he should have confronted Angel because it was Angel who actually said something about him and not White Money.

In his words:

“Pere has always had it for White Money. He just used the whispering game to mask his hatred for White Money. Pere is evil. He is an evil person. He shouldn’t be around us. I don’t want such a person around me. If we were outside and he tried that with me, I would headbutt him.

I was even waiting for him to touch White Money so that I would descend on him. I saw how White Money was trying to explain while shaking and afraid. He then removed his belt lying that it was tight. That was a lie. He removed his belt because he wanted to use it to hit White Money but for some reason, he didn’t do it again.”