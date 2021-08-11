BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Sammie Apologizes To Angel For Slut-Shaming Her

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Sammie, has apologized to Angel for slut-shaming her during their clash.

Sammie approached Angel where she was sitting in the garden with Arin and told her that he is sorry if she felt that he slut-shamed her.

Sammie further said that it was the first time that he heard the word ‘slut-shaming’ and that he has never gotten involved in a fight with many of his female friends because that’s not who he is.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria And Queen Clash Over Pere

Sammie added that he has fallen totally in love with Angel and that’s why he was jealous that she kissed Kayvee, one of the new male housemates on Sunday night during the Truth or Dare games.