BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Tacha Throws Weight Behind Princess

Ex-BBNaija contestant, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has taken to Instagram to urge her fans to support and also vote for Princess.

Tacha said in a video uploaded on her Instagram Stories that while she was in Abuja, Princess was her taxi driver and she was kind to her, waiting for her to finish wherever she drove her to in the FCT.

In her words:

“Guys, y’all go show love to Princess. One time I was in Abuja and the person that took me round to do everything I needed to do including my photoshoot and basically me just having fun around Abuja was Princess. This girl would legit wait for me. Yes, she did all of that. So, guys, go show her love and definitely y’all go vote for Princess.”