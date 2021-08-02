BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: White Money Clashes With Maria Over Wildcard

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, White Money, has locked horns with Maria over the Wildcard twist introduced this season.

The Wildcard twist was introduced by Big Brother in the sixth season. Out of the 22 housemates, two are Wildcards that must be figured out by the real housemates by Sunday, August 1.

The Wildcards are fake housemates that will leave the house on the condition that the 20 real housemates figure them out and vote them out of the game.

On Thursday, the Wildcards were revealed to the viewers as Maria and Pere.

On Sunday, the 20 real housemates failed to correctly guess the Wildcards.

On Monday afternoon, Maria was seen asking White Money why he has changed towards her because they were very good friends.

White Money then replied that he became withdrawn from her after he figured her out as the Wildcard.

Maria asked how he figured her out because she made sure she didn’t give herself away. White Money disagreed with her, saying that he trusts his instincts and he also discovered Pere as the Wildcard on the day he and Pere had a clash.

Maria insisted that White Money was lying and she couldn’t stand liars. White Money also said that Maria was downplaying his intelligence and his ability to figure out that she was the Wildcard.