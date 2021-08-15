BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Am Polygamous – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money, has shared why he seems to be polygamous.

According to the serial entrepreneur, he is not exactly polygamous. The only issue is that women can’t handle the affection he has to give.

White Money said this while in the bedroom with Sammie, JMK, Jackie B, and Angel on Sunday.

He said that most women cannot handle the kind of love and affection he gives, adding that they’d start to complain that his love and affection is too much.

He, therefore, said that this is why he takes his time with women before he goes all in with love.