BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Didn’t Do Well At Tasks – Maria

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria, has revealed why she did not always do well during the tasks in the house.

Maria gave her reasons for not executing her tasks well enough to make her win on most occasions during her diary session on Sunday.

According to Maria, the goals she set for herself before going into the Big Brother house was to be among the top five and win almost all the tasks in the house.

However, she pointed out that she had not really done well at the tasks because the other housemates are hardworking, intelligent, smart, and ambitious.

Maria further acknowledged that the competition in the house is real.