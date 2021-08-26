BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Enjoy Doing Domestic Work – White Money

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Hazel Onou, alias White Money, has revealed why he enjoys doing domestic work such as cooking and cleaning.

White Money disclosed this to Angel and JMK in the lounge on Thursday afternoon.

He told them that he was raised and trained by three women who made him value cooking and cleaning.

He further told them that cooking and cleaning are domestic activities that come naturally to him because of his background.

The Enugu State-born entrepreneur said that he loves cleaning so much that he can singlehandedly clean a whole duplex and enjoy it even though it may take him a while to finish.

