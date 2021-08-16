BBNaija: Social media handler of Big Brother Naija housemate, Kayvee reacts to concerns about his behavior

The social media handler of 26-year-old BBNaija star Kayvee has reacted to concerns about his behavior.

Recall that some housemates in the Big Brother Naija show had expressed concern over Kayvee’s behavior in the house.

Kayvee, who was introduced to the show alongside Queen, Michael and JMK last week, is said to be acting weird.

While some housemates said he seems to be finding it difficult to adjust to his new environment, others said he needs psychological evaluation due to his awkward acts.

But addressing the issue concerning his attitude in the house, Kayvee’s management via his social media platforms, dismissed the mental problems associated with him, saying he’s keeping his head in the game.

“Thanks everyone for your show of concern and support. We see the love and feel it! #KayVee is fine and will adjust to his new environment in no time. He’ll get his back. He’s keeping his head in the game,” a statement from Kayvee’s management read.

Read the statement below:

