BBNaija: “They already know the winner, I want to go and start my life” – JMK

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, JMK, has averred that she won’t be entirely unhappy if she leaves the house after tomorrow’s live eviction.

JMK is one of the housemates currently up for eviction, and having spent up to three weeks in the house, it seem as though she is satisfied with the fun she’s had so far.

She had a discussion with Emmanuel and Yousef and she said the winner is already guaranteed and it’ll be better for her to leave earlier to start her life.

She said ;

The winner don dey, they already know who they want, so if i leave now and go and start my life, it will be good for me.

In the grand scheme of things, I am not saying I don’t wanna stay longer but if I were to leave, I will start my life (after BBNaija) earlier.

She also hinted that the reality show has caused emotional stress for her.

