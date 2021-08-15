BBNaija: Whitemoney becomes the first Male housemate to officially hit 500,000 Instagram followers

BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Whitemoney has just became the first Male housemate to officially hit 500,000 Instagram followers!

Recall that the first housemate to reach this milestone on Instagram and even surpass it in the house is the acclaimed ‘Queen of dance’ Liquorose, who has 2M+ followers.

However, Whitemoney has now gotten half a million followers in just 21 days in the BBNaija house and he’s taken to his official page to celebrate this achievement.

Whitemoney’s handler also posted on his Instagram page, thanking all his loyal fans for keeping it real with him on the show.

“21 days in the house with Half a Milli followers!!!!!! 🔥🔥 Who dey follow??? 🔥 Who deyyyyyy breeettttttt?? 🔥 Astounding 500,000k followers!!!! #moneygeng You’re the Realest!!! 💪”