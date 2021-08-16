BBNaija: Why I can’t be in a relationship with you – Whitemoney tells JMK

Shine Ya Eyes housemate Whitemoney who is gradually becoming one of the top contenders of the current season has told JMK he cannot be in a relationship with her.

Whitemoney said this during a discussion with JMK about relationships in the house.

According to him, if he starts going for a relationship with JMK, she will run away because he loves too much and likes attention.

“If I give you affection you’ll run away because I’ll do it too much

“I don’t know how to approach women but once I like you I wouldn’t give you space and I’m sure that will affect you in the house.

“So I’ll just be with all the girls in the house,” Whitemoney told JMK.

