BBNaija: Why i feel Angel will make it to final week – Mercy Eke

The winner of the BBNaija season 5, Mercy Eke, has given reasons Angel may make it to the finals of ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition.

Mercy said Angel is playing a tight game in the house and smarter than most housemates.

According to her, if the female BBNaija housemates don’t nominate Angel for eviction, the male housemates wouldn’t and that’s how she would stay in the house till the final day.

Mercy said this while speaking with Toke Makinwa on BBNaija ‘The Buzz’ exclusive to ShowMax.

“Angel is playing her game and smarter than most housemates in the house.

“If the girls don’t put her up, she’ll go to the finals without them knowing because the guys like what they are seeing.

“Angel is that kind of girl that if you touch her wrongly, she would slap you. She’s playing the game. I love her,” Mercy said.

