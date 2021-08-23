BBNaija’s Khafi And Gedoni Welcome Baby Boy

BBNaija Pepper Dem season alumni, Khafi and Gedoni are now parents to a newborn baby boy.

Khafi took to her Instagram page to announce the good news which has received massive comments from celebrities and fans all congratulating the reality TV stars on the arrival of their newborn.

Khafi had earlier shared a note on her vulnerability about pregnancy, adding that she didn’t want to reveal it until she gathered the courage to do so.

“If I’m allowed a moment of raw honesty, I must say I was really scared to share online and put it off for a while. I didn’t know what the response would be and my first instinct was to protect the life growing inside me. I felt the best way to do that was to hide it. But after much convincing from my husband and others (shout out to Bukky!), I felt the fear and did it anyway,” she wrote in a lengthy caption.